Gothenburg City Council Appointments

GOTHENBURG – The Gothenburg City Council held a meeting on Tuesday where they named three people to new positions.

Kyle Carlson a 2011 graduate of Cozad High School was appointed as a new police officer for the city.

Council members also appointed a new City Physician to replace Dr. Craig Bartruff. Dr. Garret Shaw will now take over that position. Bartruff also served on the Airport Authority Board, Mike Bacon will take his spot on that board.

The Council also discussed limiting access to authorized personnel only 1/2 block west of 20th street and Ave. A, on the west side of Lake Helen. No action was taken.