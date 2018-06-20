Gothenburg City Council OK’s Time Change

GOTHENBURG – With a relatively short agenda the Gothenburg City Council had a busy meeting Tuesday, the council made meeting times official, approved RedLg funds for the hospital and appointed a new member to the planning and zoning commission.

After changing the council meetings start time to 5:30 for the last couple meetings the council approved a resolution to make it permanent, at least, until they change it. The council will continue to meet on first and third Tuesday’s of each month.

The council approved the nomination of Ty Schurr to the planning and zoning committee. Schurr is replacing Shawn Boyd.

Becky Jobman, from Gothenburg Health addressed the council requesting Rural Economic Development and Loan Grant Program (RedLg) aid. With this program the USDA provides zero-interest loans to local utilities which they, in turn, pass through to local businesses (ultimate recipients) for projects that will create and retain employment in rural areas. The ultimate recipients repay the lending utility directly. The utility is responsible for repayment to USDA. In this case, the hospital is in need of new equipment. The council approved the request.

City Manager, Bruce Clymer reported the the old depot by Lafayette Park will not be moved until the fall due to power lines that are in the way and can’t by moved until irrigation season is over.