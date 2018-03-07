Gothenburg City Council Taking Bids For Depot Building

GOTHENBURG – The historic 1909 Union Pacific Depot at Lafayette Park in Gothenburg will be moving if Gothenburg’s City Council has it’s way. The City Council met on Tuesday (March 6) for their regular meeting to discuss this and other matters.

The Yellow depot, that sits north of Lake Helen and south of the rodeo grounds has fallen into disrepair. According to Mayor, Joyce Hudson, it is not sustainable. The estimate to refurbish the entire building and make it ADA (American’s with Disabilities Act) accessible is $400,000. Just to paint the building would be $10,000 and to move it would be $16,000. With that information, the Council decided to ask for bids for the purchase and removal of the building.

It was announced that a “Walk for Life” event will take place on May 5th at Ehmen Park.

The Council members will also be considering the annexation of 80 acres of land that is currently owned by the Gothenburg Improvement Company. The Annexation was passed on first reading.