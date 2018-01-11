Gothenburg City Council Talks About Econ Development, Sun Theater and Civic Center

GOTHENBURG – The Gothenburg City Council met on Tuesday to discuss several issues including applying for a grant to do a feasibility study about building a civic center for the town.

Sun Theater manager, Roxanne Converse-Whiting, along with Dawson Area Development Director, Andrea McClintic, brought to the Council the idea of applying for a grant that would allow the city to receive financial assistance to do feasibility study to look at building a civic/convention center. City Manager, Bruce Clymer, said that the Council has talked about a spot in the town for such a center, including Lake Helen and near the interstate and hotels. Whiting presented to the council the option of adding onto the Sun Theater. Which would include taking over the Times building and the lot across the street to the south of The Sun for parking. Whiting added that the Sun Theater would be willing to help with application for the grants that would be involved in the process. The Council approved the initiation of the application process.

Clymer informed the Council that Gothenburg has received a $650,000 Economic Development Grant that will aid in adding water and sewer. Clymer said the project will eventually cost approximately $1.3 million. The addition will be for the western side of town in the area of Nebraska Salt and Gothenburg Feed Products.

Devin Brundage presented a renovation project for Sun Theater. The Sun which is community owned is looking at fund raising and grants to improve the traffic flow and accessibility for the entrance, concessions and rest rooms. The Sun recently improved seating, sound and added a digital projector. Brundage talked about the importance of The Sun to Gothenburg throughout the years. He also talked about how the theater had expanded it’s role to include city gatherings and presentations.