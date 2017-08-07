Gothenburg-Cozad Road Construction to Begin

NORTH PLATTE – Weather permitting, work is scheduled to begin August 9 on US-30 for concrete pavement repairs and asphalt overlay between Gothenburg and Cozad, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The project will resurface 9.265 miles of US-30 located in Dawson county, starting just east of Gothenburg, at R.P. 213+96 and extending east to R.P. 223+20 at the west edge of Cozad. The work will be performed under daytime lane closures using pilot cars and flaggers. There will be an 11-foot width restriction. This project is anticipated to be completed by November 2017.

Motorists are reminded to be extra careful in and near highway work zones, and to buckle up every trip.