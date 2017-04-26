Gothenburg Health Opens Front Doors

GOTHENBURG – The entryway is finally accessible to the Hospital and Clinic at Gothenburg Health as they are entering the last phase of a three year construction project. Community members got a chance to take a look during an open house on Wednesday.

Last year, at about this time, they changed the branding to “Gothenburg Health” in order to include the hospital, clinic and soon to be built wellness center.

Hospital Administrator Mick Brant said it all started with a community survey.

“During the summer of 2013, we started doing community planning for the future and set up a focus group,” Brant said. “We used that feedback from the community to guide our master plan.”

Originally Brant said they were going to work on the plan in phases, but they were convinced to do the work all at once.

“We’ve added programs and added physicians,” Brant said, ” we think this sets us up very well for the future. We have tried to set up every program to be future proof.”

Ground breaking will take place on the wellness center in the next few weeks. With the hope that construction could be finished in one year. The majority of that complex will be known as the YMCA at Gothenburg Health.

“Part of the YMCA building will have our physical therapy unit and cardiac rehab,” Brant said, “so, it will be a medically integrated fitness center. The wellness part of it will be managed by the YMCA and the medical aspect will be managed by Gothenburg Health.”

Demolition of the old wellness center is expect to begin soon.