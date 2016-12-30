Gothenburg Man Arrested In Omaha For Identity Theft

OMAHA – According to KETV in Omaha, Matthew Mroczek , 35, of Gothenburg, was attempting to pick up merchandise from Nebraska Furniture Mart, using a different name, that totaled $20,005.40, reports say.

Police say the merchandise was being loaded on Mroczek’s trailer when he was arrested. However, all merchandise was able to be returned back to Nebraska Furniture Mart.

During an interview with police, a search of Mroczek revealed he had a credit card in possession that did not belong to him, reports say.

“Officers located large amounts of paperwork that reveal Mroczek was opening credit cards and lines of credit under approximately seven different names,” a police report said.

The report continues to say officers “located a Springfield XDM handgun in Mroczek’s vehicles center console that was not registered in the city of Omaha. The gun had a magazine inserted that was fully loaded.”

Mroczek was booked into jail for theft by deception, possession of a financial transcation device, and CCW of a firearm.

In court Friday, Mroczek learned he could face 20 years in prison plus 10 months in jail.

He is due back in court in January.

Bond was set at $25,000.