Gothenburg man charged with multiple counts of identity theft

A 36-year-old Gothenburg man was arraigned in Dawson County Court Friday on 29 charges involving financial crimes. Most of the charges faced by Matthew Mroczek are for Identity Theft, others are for Criminal Possession of Financial Devices, Unauthorized Use of a Financial Transaction Device and Theft By Receiving Stolen Property. The crimes allegedly occurred from August through December 2016. The case stems from an investigation by the Gothenburg Police Department following Mroczek’s arrest in Omaha into an investigation there involving the purchase of about $20,000 in merchandise with alleged stolen credit information from Gothenburg.

In the Dawson County case, a court affidavit indicates Mroczek was formerly the financial director for an auto dealership in Gothenburg. He allegedly took files containing personal information of dealership customers and used that information to apply for credit. A search of his residence yielded several credit cards with names not belonging to Mroczek, copies of social security cards and credit applications which were taken from the dealership.

Mroczek is also charged with Insurance Fraud in a separate case. County Judge Jeff Wightman set Mroczek’s bond at 10% of $100,000. His next hearing was scheduled for September 7, 2017 at 11:15am.