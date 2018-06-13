class="post-template-default single single-post postid-317424 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Gothenburg man wins $40,000 playing Cash Splash

BY Courtesy | June 13, 2018
Courtesy/ Nebraska Lottery. Jeff Miller.

Jeff Miller of Gothenburg won $40,000 playing Cash Splash from the Nebraska Lottery. Miller purchased his winning ticket at Cubby’s in Columbus. Miller said he wasn’t sure what he’d be doing with the  $40,000  but said that he was excited when he won.

 

 

 

