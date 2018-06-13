Gothenburg man wins $40,000 playing Cash Splash

Jeff Miller of Gothenburg won $40,000 playing Cash Splash from the Nebraska Lottery. Miller purchased his winning ticket at Cubby’s in Columbus. Miller said he wasn’t sure what he’d be doing with the $40,000 but said that he was excited when he won.
