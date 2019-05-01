Gothenburg Passing The Word About Building Potential

GOTHENBURG – For Sale: 100,000 square foot building with 10 acres currently owned by the Gothenburg Improvement Company (GIC). Just give them a call.

In March, the GIC bought the former Baldwin’s Building in Gothenburg after the filter company decided to move their operations to Kearney. On Tuesday, GIC opened the doors to the public to show off the building. GIC President, Nathan Wyatt said that by purchasing the building the company would have a say regarding the new owners.

“We wanted to make sure that whoever occupies this space in the shared our vision,” Wyatt said. “GIC saw a huge opportunity for Gothenburg when this building became available. We wanted to make sure that we were very active in selecting the next partner for the town.”

Construction began in 1991 and expanded prior to completion in 1992.

“The facility is in great shape,” Wyatt said. “Almost 20′ side walls and nearly 100,000 square feet. There is a tremendous amount of infrastructure in the building whether its HVAC or electrical. Almost any business could retool the infrastructure in here to fit their needs..”

Because of the size of the building it could be a warehouse for someone, however Wyatt has higher hopes for the cavernous property.

“The facility is huge, it could easily be a warehouse.” he said, “I believe the potential exists to be something better than that . . . something that has more jobs and more opportunities. Not only for Gothenburg, but for the whole area. Before people drove from 45-50 miles to work here, we want to recruit an employer that is going to provide those kinds of opportunities.”

The recruitment won’t be easy. Tuesday’s open house is a way to spread the word. Wyatt said that GIC is hoping that if people in the area get a chance to take a look at the facility they can let others know about the building’s potential.

For more information Wyatt is available at 308-537-7757 or via email at nwyatt@gothenburgstatebank.com.