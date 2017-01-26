Gothenburg Residents Pack 27,000 Meals For Underprivledged

GOTHENBURG – Stop Hunger Now is an organization that supplies meals to families in third-world countries. The meals only cost 83 cents. The labor comes from caring people like those at the packing event in Gothenburg on Wednesday.

The Stop Hunger Now Packing Event was sponsored by Gothenburg’s FFA program. Nearly 200 residents from the town and surrounding area packaged 27,000 meals.

GHS junior Kori Kowalewski said that the meals are cheap because of the work of the people that package them.

“We provide the man-power to package the meals and they are then sent to third-world countries,” Kowalewski said. “The packaged meals can feed an entire family. ”

This is a relatively new adventure for Gothenburg’s FFA chapter.

“For the past three years we have had a group called, Gothenburg Stopping Hunger,” Kowalewski said. “We put on events throughout the year to raise money. Some of the money goes to the Gothenburg/Brady backpack program and the rest goes to the packing event.”