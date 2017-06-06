Gothenburg YMCA Plans June 8 Groudbreaking

GOTHENBURG – The YMCA at Gothenburg Health has announced a June 8 groundbreaking on its new 31,500 square-foot community recreation facility.

“We are so excited to begin this next step in creating a space for community members to connect and live healthier,” said Becky Jobman, a YMCA board member and Foundation Director at Gothenburg Health. “We believe the YMCA presence will have an extremely positive impact on the overall health and wellbeing of our community.”

The public is invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at 2 p.m. on June 8 at the Gothenburg Health Campus at 910 20 th St. in Gothenburg. Attendees are encouraged to enter through the existing wellness center parking lot. The event will feature community leaders and a gold-shovel groundbreaking with a reception to follow.

The YMCA project is part of a $29.5 million expansion of Gothenburg Health. The first two phases of the expansion are complete, and the third and final phase is being constructed simultaneously with the YMCA since the hospital and YMCA are connected and will share some spaces. Construction is expected to be completed in April 2018.

Davis Partnership Architects designed the facility, and Sampson Construction is the contractor. Key stakeholders involved in the project are the Gothenburg Health Foundation, Gothenburg Health Board of Directors, Gothenburg YMCA Advisory Board, Gothenburg Public Schools, City of Gothenburg, Gothenburg Health and the Gothenburg Improvement Company (GIC).

The new YMCA will include a high-school regulation-size gymnasium with two cross-courts; a four-lane swimming pool with room for physical therapy and a kids area; an indoor walking track; workout space with weights and cardio machines; a group exercise room; men’s, women’s and family locker rooms; educational child care; and a social lobby.

The YMCA began operations in the community earlier this year under the direction of its first branch executive director, Julie Czochara. The Y currently operates out of an existing smaller wellness center at the hospital. Current programs include baseball and softball, adult photography, a door décor painting party, swim lessons and swim team, a community bike tour, basketball clinics, personal training and group exercise classes.