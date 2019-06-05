Gov. Ricketts Announces Appointments to Boards and Commissions

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts has announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.

The following appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:

Nebraska Aeronautics Commission

Diana Smith – Beatrice

Capitol Environs Commission

Heidi Cuca – Lincoln

Conveyance Advisory Committee

Greg Anglim – La Vista

Matthew Murphy – Omaha

Dairy Industry Development Board

Todd D. Tuls – Columbus

Nebraska Dry Bean Commission

Nolan L. Berry – Gering

State Historical Records Advisory Board

Benjamin Justman – La Vista

Austin Rhodes – Lincoln

Nebraska Invasive Species Council

Justin King – Columbus

Jonathan Nikkila – Kearney

Arnold E. Stuthman – Platte Center

Kim Todd – Lincoln

JNC- County/District Court – 6th Dist.

Roxanne Rae Kracl – Fremont

Board of Examiners for Land Surveyors

Jerry G. Hain – Wahoo

Mary Pro – Lincoln

Nebraska Library Commission

Vernon Joseph Davis – Lincoln

Long-Term Restrictive Housing Work Group

Stephanie Bruhn – Lincoln

Christine Salvatore – Omaha

State Advisory Committee on Mental Health Services

Margaret Damme – Lincoln

Mary Ann Borgeson – Omaha

Jacob Hausman – Papillion

Nancy Rippen – McCook

Palliative Care and Quality of Life Advisory Council

Lori Molzer, RN, CHPN – Lincoln

Denise Woolman – Lincoln

Professional Practices Commission

David Bywater – Omaha

Thomas Seib – Lincoln

Deanna Stevens – Omaha

Nebraska Veterans Advisory Commission

John Liebsack – Omaha

Ron Winchell – Scottsbluff

Nebraska Workforce Development Board

Elizabeth Babcock – Broken Bow

Phil Bakken – Lincoln

Troy Brooks – Norfolk

Kyle J. Nixon – Omaha

The following appointees are unpaid and are subject to Legislative confirmation:

Nebraska Commission on Industrial Relations

Gregory M. Neuhaus, J.D. – Grand Island

State Personnel Board

Sharon Rues, SPHR, SPHR-SCP – Omaha

Public Employees Retirement Board

Janis N. Elliott – Papillion

Michael D. Jahnke – Lincoln

Allen Simpson – Lincoln

Nebraska Tourism Commission

Roger L. Jasnoch – Kearney

Starr Lehl – Minatare

Debra Nelson-Loseke – Columbus

Thank you to the many Nebraskans that give generously of their time and talent to make a difference in our state. These appointments will provide crucial insight and expertise to their respective boards, committees, and commissions. To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go to https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.