Gov. Ricketts Announces Appointments to Boards and Commissions

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts has announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.
The following appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:
Nebraska Aeronautics Commission
Diana Smith – Beatrice
Capitol Environs Commission
Heidi Cuca – Lincoln
Conveyance Advisory Committee
Greg Anglim – La Vista
Matthew Murphy – Omaha
Dairy Industry Development Board
Todd D. Tuls – Columbus
Nebraska Dry Bean Commission
Nolan L. Berry – Gering
State Historical Records Advisory Board
Benjamin Justman – La Vista
Austin Rhodes – Lincoln
Nebraska Invasive Species Council
Justin King – Columbus
Jonathan Nikkila – Kearney
Arnold E. Stuthman – Platte Center
Kim Todd – Lincoln
JNC- County/District Court – 6th Dist.
Roxanne Rae Kracl – Fremont
Board of Examiners for Land Surveyors
Jerry G. Hain – Wahoo
Mary Pro – Lincoln
Nebraska Library Commission
Vernon Joseph Davis – Lincoln
Long-Term Restrictive Housing Work Group
Stephanie Bruhn – Lincoln
Christine Salvatore – Omaha
State Advisory Committee on Mental Health Services
Margaret Damme – Lincoln
Mary Ann Borgeson – Omaha
Jacob Hausman – Papillion
Nancy Rippen – McCook
Palliative Care and Quality of Life Advisory Council
Lori Molzer, RN, CHPN – Lincoln
Denise Woolman – Lincoln
Professional Practices Commission
David Bywater – Omaha
Thomas Seib – Lincoln
Deanna Stevens – Omaha
Nebraska Veterans Advisory Commission
John Liebsack – Omaha
Ron Winchell – Scottsbluff
Nebraska Workforce Development Board
Elizabeth Babcock – Broken Bow
Phil Bakken – Lincoln
Troy Brooks – Norfolk
Kyle J. Nixon – Omaha
The following appointees are unpaid and are subject to Legislative confirmation:
Nebraska Commission on Industrial Relations
Gregory M. Neuhaus, J.D. – Grand Island
State Personnel Board
Sharon Rues, SPHR, SPHR-SCP – Omaha
Public Employees Retirement Board
Janis N. Elliott – Papillion
Michael D. Jahnke – Lincoln
Allen Simpson – Lincoln
Nebraska Tourism Commission
Roger L. Jasnoch – Kearney
Starr Lehl – Minatare
Debra Nelson-Loseke – Columbus
Thank you to the many Nebraskans that give generously of their time and talent to make a difference in our state. These appointments will provide crucial insight and expertise to their respective boards, committees, and commissions. To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go to https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.