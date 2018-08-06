Gov. Ricketts Appoints Christina M. Marroquin to the District Court of the Fifth Judicial District

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Christina M. Marroquin of Seward to the District Court of the Fifth Judicial District.

Marroquin, 40, is currently the Public Defender for Seward County and is the sole practitioner at Marroquin Law Office, LLC in Seward. Her practice encompasses criminal, family, and juvenile law among many other areas.

Before serving as Public Defender, Marroquin was a partner at Pollack & Ball, LLC and a research coordinator at the University of Nebraska Public Policy Center.

Through the years, she has served “Through the Eyes of the Child” as a committee member and as a board member of the Nebraska Criminal Defense Attorneys Association. Additionally, she is an adjunct professor at Concordia University where she has taught business law, family law, and an overview of the American justice system.

Marroquin holds a Bachelor of Arts in sociology from Occidental College and a Juris Doctor from the University of California Hastings – College of Law.

The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Mary C. Gilbride.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy will be either Wahoo, Saunders County, Nebraska, or Schuyler, Colfax County, Nebraska.