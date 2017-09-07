Gov. Ricketts Appoints Kale B. Burdick to Eighth Judicial District County Judgeship

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced his appointment of Kale B. Burdick to the Eighth Judicial District County Court of Nebraska.

Burdick, 32, is currently an Assistant Attorney General at the Nebraska Department of Justice. He is also a Special Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska. Burdick is a member of the Nebraska County Attorneys Association, and serves on the association’s Legislative Committee.

Burdick holds a Bachelor of Science in Business-Sociology, Cum Laude, from Nebraska Wesleyan University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is O’Neill, Holt County, Nebraska.

The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Alan L. Brodbeck.