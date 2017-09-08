Gov. Ricketts Appoints New Nebraska Tourism Commission Board

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced eleven appointments to the Nebraska Tourism Commission. The appointments are a result of changes made with Legislative Bill 222, passed by the Nebraska State Legislature and signed by the Governor this year.

“Thank you to these talented Nebraskans who have agreed to give of their time and serve the people of Nebraska through this board,” said Governor Ricketts. “Tourism is our state’s third largest industry, and their work in promoting Nebraska as a great place to visit is helping grow Nebraska.”

The following eleven appointees will begin their terms effective September 24:

District 1 – Roger Dixon of Omaha is the President and CEO of Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority.

District 2 – John Chapo of Lincoln is the President and CEO of Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

District 3 – Jeanna Stavas of Nebraska City is the Owner of Whispering Pines Bed and Breakfast.

District 4 – Roger Kuhn of Ashland is the Assistant Director for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

District 5 – Darrin Barner of Laurel is the National Recruiting Specialist for Heritage Homes of Nebraska.

District 6 – Debra Nelson-Loseke of Columbus is the Director of the Columbus/Platte County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

District 7 – Ashley Olson of Red Cloud is the Executive Director of the Willa Cather Foundation.

District 8 – Roger Jasnoch of Kearney is the Executive Director of the Kearney Visitors Bureau.

District 9 – Sarah Sortum of Burwell is a rancher at Switzer Ranch and an Ecotourism Provider for Calamus Outfitters.

District 10 – Barry McFarland of Lexington is the owner of Mac’s Creek Winery and McFarland Family Farms.

District 11 – Starr Lehl of Minatare is the Economic Development Director for the city of Scottsbluff.