Gov. Ricketts Appoints Stephanie S. Shearer to Fourth Judicial County Judgeship | KRVN Radio

Gov. Ricketts Appoints Stephanie S. Shearer to Fourth Judicial County Judgeship

BY Governor's Office | April 6, 2017
LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced his appointment of Stephanie S. Shearer to the Fourth Judicial County Court of Nebraska.

Shearer, 44, is an associate at Reagan, Melton & Delaney, L.L.P.  In her 16 years of practicing law in Nebraska, she has also worked as the Deputy County Attorney in the Douglas County Attorney’s Office. During law school, Shearer interned for the Honorable Thomas M. Shanahan of the 8th Circuit Federal Court.

Shearer holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Iowa and a Juris Doctor from Creighton University School of Law.

The 4th Judicial District consists of Douglas County. The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Omaha, Nebraska.

The vacancy in the County Court in the 4th Judicial District is due to the resignation of Judge Susan M. Bazis effective January 1, 2017.

