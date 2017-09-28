Gov. Ricketts Attends 15th Tri-State Governors’ Conference

SIOUX CITY, IOWA – On Tuesday, Governor Pete Ricketts participated in the 15th Tri-State Governors’ Conference in Sioux City, Iowa. The Tri-State Governors’ Conference is a biennial event where the governors from Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota come together to discuss the important issues facing the Tri-State area.

The conference began with a luncheon where all three governors delivered a brief State of the State address for their respective states. Next, the governors participated in a Tri-State issues related forum where speakers delivered presentations on economic development, workforce solutions/talent acquisition, affordable housing, and biofuels. After the presentations, each governor provided responses to the previous four issues.