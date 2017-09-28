Gov. Ricketts Attends 15th Tri-State Governors’ Conference

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-262574 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY Office of Governor Pete Ricketts | September 28, 2017
Courtesy/Governor Ricketts with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard before the 2017 Tri-State Governors’ Conference.

SIOUX CITY, IOWA – On Tuesday, Governor Pete Ricketts participated in the 15th Tri-State Governors’ Conference in Sioux City, Iowa. The Tri-State Governors’ Conference is a biennial event where the governors from Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota come together to discuss the important issues facing the Tri-State area.

Courtesy/Governor Ricketts delivering a brief State of the State address to conference attendees over lunch

The conference began with a luncheon where all three governors delivered a brief State of the State address for their respective states. Next, the governors participated in a Tri-State issues related forum where speakers delivered presentations on economic development, workforce solutions/talent acquisition, affordable housing, and biofuels. After the presentations, each governor provided responses to the previous four issues.

