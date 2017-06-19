Gov. Ricketts Celebrates Business-Friendly Ranking for Nebraska

Lincoln — Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement Monday following news that the American Legislative Exchange Council’s (ALEC) annual “State of the States” report ranked his 2017 State of the State address in the top six in the nation for Best Policy Proposals for Taxpayers.

“Nebraska is receiving high marks for our focus on pro-taxpayer policies thanks to strong partnerships and significant collaboration between the Executive and Legislative branches. This year, several senators worked with my office and the full Legislature to advance the most significant tax reform proposal since the 1980s, streamline state agencies, and repeal unnecessary job licensing requirements. Thank you to Senators Brasch, Friesen, Lindstrom, Murante, Smith, and the numerous other senators who helped make this pro-taxpayer legislative agenda a reality.”

ALEC gives high marks for the Governor’s work on tax reform, balancing the budget without raising taxes, occupational licensing reform, and other initiatives.

“Governor Pete Ricketts declared he will balance the budget in a responsible manner while prioritizing education, children and family services, public safety and infrastructure. He committed to addressing the revenue gap without increasing taxes while maintaining around $500 million in the cash reserve,” states ALEC’s “State of the States” report. “Ricketts also emphasized the need to control spending before moving forward with tax reform. Ricketts discussed combining various agencies to eliminate redundancy. Similarly, the governor wants to rid Nebraska of unnecessary occupational licensing regulations, which create onerous barriers to work in certain professions.”