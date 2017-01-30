Gov. Ricketts Comments on Refugee Executive Order

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement on President Donald J. Trump’s recent executive order pausing refugee resettlement from certain countries.

“Nebraska has a long tradition of welcoming refugees fleeing political and religious persecution including Yezidi, Vietnamese, Sudanese, and Burmese families among many others.

“For over a year, I urged President Obama to strengthen vetting of refugees, but he took no action. I strongly support President Trump’s efforts to strengthen security screening in the refugee resettlement process. I urge the White House to quickly put new vetting processes in place, so we can continue to safely welcome refugees from all parts of the world.

“Right now, I encourage Nebraskans to seek out opportunities to support and serve refugee families who are already in our state by reaching out to one of our three Nebraska resettlement agencies.”

Contact Information for Nebraska’s Refugee Resettlement Agencies:

Catholic Social Services:

Phone: 402-474-1600

Email: Info@cssisus.org

Lutheran Family Services

Phone: 402-536-3513

Email: WelcomeRefugees@LFSneb.org

Refugee Empowerment Center

Phone: 402-554-0759 ext. 210 or 211

Email: director@refugeeempowerment.org

Contact Information for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services:

Nebraska – Omaha Field Office

Website: http://tinyurl.com/uscisnebraska