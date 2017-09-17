Gov. Ricketts Constitution Day Statement

Lincoln, Ne. — Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Constitution Day. Constitution Day is observed on Sunday, September 17, 2017.

“The American experiment was given life by the great men who drafted the U.S. Constitution in 1787. This document is the foundation of our Republic which outlines protections for our liberties. I encourage all Nebraskans to reflect on the blessings and liberties which we enjoy by virtue of living in the United States of America. Through reflection and understanding of our rights, we are better able to guard those rights against those who seek to distort our Constitution’s meaning and erode its protections. On this Constitution Day, we must all recommit to our duty as American citizens to understand our founding principles and protect these rights. As it states over the entrance to our State Capitol: ‘The Salvation of the State is Watchfulness in the Citizen.’”