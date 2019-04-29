Gov. Ricketts Continues Engagement with the Army Corps to Give States a Role in River Management

Council Bluffs, Iowa — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, and Missouri Governor Mike Parson gathered Friday for their second meeting in a month with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). They were also joined by Kansas Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers.

“Over the past few weeks, Nebraskans have continued to recover and rebuild after the most widespread natural disaster in our state’s history,” said Governor Ricketts. “My fellow Governors and I have been urging the Corps to give states a role in river management. This meeting was a productive conversation discussing short-term, mid-term, and long-term plans to put people first and protect communities. I look forward to continued engagement as the Corps works to make positive changes.”

Nebraskans seeking flood assistance should visit www.nema.nebraska.gov for more information about the state’s response to flooding and severe weather.