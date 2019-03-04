Gov. Ricketts, Craft Brewers Urge State Lawmakers to “Raises Glasses, Not Taxes”

OMAHA – On Friday, Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild rallied Nebraskans across the state to “Raise Glasses, Not Taxes” to stop tax increases on craft beer, spirits, wine, and other goods. The tax increases are a part of two bills, LB 314 and LB 497, which are currently under consideration in the Legislature. Governor Ricketts spoke at an event in Omaha, which was simulcast at breweries in Lincoln and Grand Island. During the program, the Governor and craft brewers urged attendees to contact their State Senators and ask them to stop tax increases. Speakers also highlighted LB 723, which would lower taxes on beer.

Watch video from the Omaha event by clicking here.