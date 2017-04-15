Gov. Ricketts’ Easter Statement

Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of the Easter holiday, which is celebrated on April 16, 2017.

“As the season of Lent comes to a close and families come together to celebrate Easter, we reflect upon the sacrifice Jesus Christ made to save us from sin and continue to celebrate His Resurrection in our daily lives.

“This is also a time to renew our commitment to living our lives with the mercy and charity that Jesus exemplified, and to give thanks for the many blessings that God has bestowed upon us.

“Let us also keep in prayer those around the world who endure religious persecution that they may receive the strength and courage they need to face their trials.

“Susanne, the kids, and I wish all Nebraskans a very happy and blessed Easter.”