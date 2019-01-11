Gov. Ricketts, First Lady Shore Highlight Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Lincoln, Neb. — On Friday, Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore were joined by Attorney General Doug Peterson, State Senators, members of the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force (NHTTF), and non-profit organizations to recognize January 11th as National Human Trafficking Awareness Day and January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month. After signing a proclamation, Governor Ricketts highlighted the multi-disciplinary response developed and carried out by NHTTF and its many partners across the state.

“In Nebraska, the fight to end human trafficking has been an ongoing collaboration among local and state government, state agencies like the Attorney General’s Office and State Patrol, as well as local law enforcement, community partners, survivor leaders, and the non-profit community,” said Governor Ricketts. “Thanks to this team effort, we continue to raise awareness and make progress towards ending the great evil of human trafficking, which is a modern form of slavery.”

The strengthening of laws by the Legislature, training across the state by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO), as well as proactive operations and investigations by NHTTF, have integrated the building of an effective approach in combatting human trafficking. More information about the AGO’s work can be found by clicking here.

“Citizens can help stop trafficking by being eyes and ears for the vulnerable in our communities,” said Attorney General Peterson. “They can be ready to aid others by recognizing the signs of trafficking and reporting it.”

To prevent trafficking from happening in Nebraska, Governor Ricketts and Attorney General Peterson encourage Nebraskans to learn the signs of trafficking and to report concerns of trafficking to the Human Trafficking Hotline (1-888-373-7888).

Nebraskans can also express their commitment to fight trafficking by sharing social media banners or displaying a poster which are available on the Nebraska Attorney General’s website. More information regarding how Nebraskans can help stop human trafficking can be found by clicking here.