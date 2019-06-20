Gov. Ricketts, First Lady Shore Mourn Passing of Trooper Jerry Smith

Governor orders flags to half-staff.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Trooper Jerry Smith (#373) had been killed in a car accident this morning in Morrill County.

“Susanne and I mourn the passing of Trooper Smith, and send our deepest condolences to his family. Our state troopers selflessly put their lives on the line every day. The loss of Trooper Smith will be felt not only by the Nebraska State Patrol, but by the Panhandle and folks across the state. We ask all Nebraskans to join us in praying for his family and community as we honor Trooper Smith’s dedicated service and sacrifice.”

Governor Pete Ricketts ordered all U.S. and Nebraska flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Trooper Smith. Flags will be flown at half-staff immediately until 5:00pm on the day of interment.