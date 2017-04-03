Gov. Ricketts Highlights 100th Anniversary of WWI

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs (NDVA) Director John Hilgert, and Nebraska Veterans helped launch initiatives honoring the 100th anniversary of the United States’ entry into World War I. One hundred years ago this week, the United States Congress passed the Declaration of War against Germany requested by then President Woodrow Wilson.

“During this anniversary, Nebraska will be honoring those who served and gave their lives in World War I,” said Governor Ricketts. “A century has passed since the First World War, but the impact from this war remains today. We encourage Nebraskans to get involved in one of these initiatives to help our state remember and honor the heroes and families who fought for our freedoms during the war.”

For the next two years, NDVA and other organizations will be leading a variety of initiatives to highlight this anniversary and honor our heroes:

· Commemorative Website: NDVA has launched a new website honoring the 100th anniversary of WWI. You can check it out at https://veterans.nebraska.gov/WWI.

· Poppies Across Nebraska: A cooperative effort of Nebraska Extension’s Master Gardener Program and the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs. This program will encourage the continued care of, or planting of, the flower memorialized in the famous and heart rendering poem of the First World War “In Flanders Fields.”

· Memorial Stadium Honor Guard: A World War I commemoration honor guard will present the colors at the beginning of the University of Nebraska Football game on November 10, 2018 at Memorial Stadium to mark the end of WWI.

· Humanities Nebraska will host Seward “World War I: Legacies of a Forgotten War” on June 15-18, 2017 and Nebraska City “World War I: Legacies of a Forgotten War” on June 21-24, 2017. Visit http://humanitiesnebraska.org/ for more information.

“Today, there are no longer any veterans of the WWI in Nebraska, but we honor their sacrifice and their memory these one hundred years later,” said NDVA Director Hilgert. “Whether they served on the “home front” or went overseas, Nebraska and its people played an important role in securing ultimate victory and establishing the United States as a world power changing our state and nation forever.”

“Our organization was actually formed on the heels of World War I in Paris, France on March 16, 1919 by members of the American Expeditionary Forces,” said Veteran Don Suchy of the American Legion. “As a matter of fact, General John J. Pershing was somewhat instrumental in kick starting The American Legion clear back at its origin.”