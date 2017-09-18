class="post-template-default single single-post postid-260439 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Gov. Ricketts Honors 2017 Recipients of the Governor’s Wellness Award

BY Governor's Office | September 18, 2017
Jenni Hoarty, Wellness Coordinator for Filmore County Hospital

LINCOLN –Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced this year’s recipients of the Governor’s Wellness Award.  A total of 54 Nebraska employers representing 34 communities are being honored for offering evidence-based worksite wellness programs for their employees.

“The businesses recognized today are putting people first and are making the workplace a healthy environment,” Governor Ricketts said. “Worksite wellness provides an opportunity for Nebraskans to live healthy lives, improve quality of life, and help grow a healthier Nebraska for the next generation.”

“Employees clearly benefit from worksite wellness programs and recent health-related outcomes have been significant,” said Judy Martin, Deputy Director of Community and Environmental Health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.  “In this past year, award recipients increased the percentage of people meeting Surgeon General Guidelines for Physical Activity by more than 16 percent, reduced tobacco use by almost nine percent, and decreased overweight/obesity by nearly three percent. Great work also continues to manage stress and improve culture within these organizations.”

This year marks the 10th year recognizing businesses that dedicate leadership, resources, and time to wellness efforts in the workplace.  The application process is designed to recognize businesses that have planted and nurtured the seed for wellness within their organization.  Each applicant must provide information in the areas of leadership, data collection, intervention strategies, policy/environment support, and evaluation of outcomes.

The Governor’s Wellness Award has two categories.  The Sower Award recognizes workplaces that have established quality wellness programs; the Grower Award honors businesses and organizations demonstrating significant improvement in employee health behaviors. Including this year’s winners, 383 total awards have been distributed across the state.

Awards will be presented to this year’s winners at four separate award ceremonies during the coming months.  The award ceremonies will be held in Gering on September 21, Kearney on September 28, Lincoln on October 11, and Omaha on November 7.

Nebraska employers can apply for the Governor’s Wellness Award online at www.nebraska.gov/wellness.  Awards are presented annually and are good for three years.

The award program is a partnership of the Governor’s Office, DHHS, and the Nebraska Safety Council/WorkWell.  For employers interested in starting a wellness program or enhancing an existing one, contact WorkWell to be directed to a wellness council in your area: (402) 483-2511 ext. 109.

A list of the award recipients are below:

Company

A1
 Award Level City County
Assurity Life Insurance Company LG Lincoln Lancaster
Axtell Community School SS Axtell Kearney
Battle Creek Public Schools LS Battle Creek Madison
Bayard Public Schools LG Bayard Morrill
Bennington Public Schools LS Bennington Douglas
Bloomfield Community Schools LS Bloomfield Knox
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska LG Omaha Douglas
Blue Hill Public Schools SS Blue Hill Webster
Boone Central Schools LG Albion Boone
Bruning-Davenport School LG Bruning Thayer
C&A Industries, Inc. LG Omaha Douglas
CHI Health LS Omaha Douglas
City of Chadron LG Chadron Dawes
Columbus Public Schools LG Columbus Platte
Community Hospital – McCook LG McCook Red Willow
Diabetes Education Center of the Midlands SG Omaha Douglas
Dial Retirement Communities-Nebraska  LS Omaha Douglas
Educational Service Unit 17 SG Ainsworth Brown
Educational Service Unit 6 LG Milford Seward
Educational Service Unit 9 SG Hastings Adams
Educational Service Unit 10 LS Kearney Buffalo
Fillmore County Hospital LG Geneva Fillmore
Gallup LG Omaha Douglas
Grand Island Central Catholic School SG Grand Island Hall
Hastings Public Schools LG Hastings Adams
Head Start C&FDP, Inc. LG Hastings Adams
Hershey Public Schools LS Hershey Lincoln
Homer Community School LG Homer Dakota
Hyatt Global Contact Center – Omaha LS Omaha Douglas
Lincoln Industries LG Lincoln Lancaster
Lincoln Public Schools LG Lincoln Lancaster
Loup County Public School SS Taylor Loup
Lyons-Decatur Northeast School LS Lyons Burt
Nebraska Association of School Boards SG Lincoln Lancaster
Nebraska City Public Schools LS Nebraska Cit Otoe
Nebraska Organ Recovery LS Omaha Douglas
Nebraska State Education Association SG Lincoln Lancaster
Norfolk Iron & Metal Company LG Norfolk Madison
Omaha Performing Arts LS Omaha Douglas
Randolph Public Schools LG Randolph Cedar
RDG Planning & Design LG Omaha Douglas
Region 3 Behavioral Health Services SG Kearney Buffalo
Rock County Public Schools SS Bassett Rock
Sarpy County Cooperative Head Start SG Papillion Sarpy
Seward Public Schools LG Seward Seward
Shelby-Rising City Public School SS Shelby Polk
Shickley Public School SS Shickley Fillmore
Silver Lake Public School SG Bladen Webster
Streck LS La Vista Sarpy
Tenaska LS Omaha Douglas
Thayer Central Community Schools LS Hebron Thayer
Union Bank & Trust Company LG Lincoln Lancaster
University of Nebraska at Kearney LG Kearney Buffalo
University of Nebraska Foundation LG Lincoln Lancaster
SS – Small Sower
LS – Large Sower
SG – Small Grower
LG – Large Grower
