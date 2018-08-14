Gov. Ricketts Honors 2018 Recipients of the Governor’s Wellness Award

LINCOLN – Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced this year’s recipients of the Governor’s Wellness Award. A total of 38 Nebraska employers representing 24 communities are being honored for offering evidence-based worksite wellness programs for their employees.

“The businesses recognized today are putting people first and are making the workplace a healthy environment,” Governor Ricketts said. “Worksite wellness provides an opportunity for Nebraskans to live healthy lives, improve quality of life, and help grow a healthier Nebraska for the next generation.”

“These businesses have internalized the mission that we here at DHHS live by. In their workplace policies, they are helping Nebraskans live better lives,” said Judy Martin, Deputy Director of Community and Environmental Health for DHHS. “Employees clearly benefit from worksite wellness programs and recent health-related outcomes have been significant. In this past year, award recipients increased the percentage of people meeting Surgeon General Guidelines for Physical Activity by more than 25 percent, reduced tobacco use by 12 percent, and decreased obesity by five percent. This great work also continues to help manage stress and improve the culture within these organizations.”

This year marks the 11th year recognizing businesses that dedicate leadership, resources, and time to wellness efforts in the workplace. The application process is designed to recognize businesses that have planted and nurtured the seed for wellness within their organization. Each applicant must provide information in the areas of leadership, data collection, intervention strategies, policy/environment support, and evaluation of outcomes.

The Governor’s Wellness Award has two categories. The Sower Award recognizes workplaces that have established quality wellness programs; the Grower Award honors businesses and organizations demonstrating significant improvement in employee health behaviors. Including this year’s winners, 424 total awards have been distributed across the state.

Awards will be presented to this year’s winners at three official award ceremonies during the coming months. The award ceremonies will be held in Gering on September 20th, York on October 10th, and Omaha on October 30th.

Nebraska employers can apply for the Governor’s Wellness Award online at www.nebraska.gov/wellness . Awards are presented annually and are good for three years. The award program is a partnership between the Governor’s Office, DHHS, and the Nebraska Safety Council/WorkWell. For employers interested in starting a wellness program or enhancing an existing one, contact WorkWell to be directed to a wellness council in your area: (402) 483-2511 ext. 109.

The 2018 award recipients can be found below.

Niobrara Public School

Kenesaw Public School

Lindsay Holy Family School

Keya Paha County Schools

Tabitha Health Care

Cedars Youth Services

Central City Public Schools

University of Nebraska – Lincoln

Omaha Public Power District

Lincoln Surgical Hospital

WoodmenLife

Exeter-Milligan Public Schools

Chambers Public School

Five Nines

Nebraska Methodist College

Sampson Construction

Fillmore Central Schools

Educational Service Unit 8

Fremont Public Schools

Nebraska Public Power Distrct

Chadron Community Hospital

Schuyler Community Schools

Springfield Platteview Community Schools

Regional West

Plainview Public School

Educational Service Unit 4

Creighton University

Cirrus House, Inc

Hemingford Telephone & Mobius Communications

Osmond Public Schools

Heartland Community School

Falls City Public School

HDR

Educational Service Unit 7

Beatrice Public Schools

Hexagon Lincoln

CQuence Health Group

Nelnet, Inc