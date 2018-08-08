Gov. Ricketts Honors Purple Heart Recipients on Purple Heart Day

Lincoln, Neb. — Governor Pete Ricketts hosted a ceremony at the State Capitol on Tuesday to honor recipients of the Purple Heart medal. Purple Heart recipients, including members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH), were in attendance as Governor Ricketts signed a proclamation declaring it Purple Heart Day in Nebraska.
“Nebraska’s wounded veterans and the families of the fallen deserve our greatest measure of thanks and gratitude,” said Governor Ricketts. “Today, I encourage Nebraskans across the state to join together in pausing to reflect on the sacrifices made by our armed forces, and the price our fellow Nebraskans have paid to protect our freedom.”
August 7th is Purple Heart Day each year in America. It recognizes those who have been awarded the Purple Heart—soldiers who were wounded or killed in action—and their family members, as well.
“The sacrifices made by the members of our armed forces carry lasting wounds, and many times those are physical wounds,” said Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) Director John Hilgert. “The men and women we honor today have paid a high price for our freedom. I want to thank them, their families, and all the veterans in the great State of Nebraska.”
GOV. RICKETTS’ RECORD OF SUPPORT FOR NEBRASKA’S MILITARY FAMILIES & VETERANS
Over the past few years, Governor Ricketts has worked with the Legislature and veterans’ groups to place a focus on supporting Nebraska’s military families and veterans. Below are a few examples of how Governor Ricketts is making Nebraska a more veteran friendly state:
- Merging the NDVA and the Division of Veterans’ Homes to create a one-stop shop for veterans’ services in Nebraska.
- Approving a 20 percent pay increase for staff care technicians working for the NDVA.
- Expanding the hiring preference in Nebraska to include spouses of service members.
- Waiving the requirement for veterans to resubmit certification for a key property tax exemption if no change in medical condition has occurred.
- Creating five additional Military Honor License Plates to recognize the service of members of the reserves of the armed forces.
- Approving revisions to Rule 21, allowing military spouses to receive a three-year teaching permit in Nebraska with a valid out-of-state license.
- Signing LB 88e (2017) into law, which authorized the Department of Health and Human Services to issue temporary licenses for occupations regulated under the Uniform Credentialing Act to military spouses.