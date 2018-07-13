Gov. Ricketts Hosts Third Annual Economic Development Summit

Lincoln, Neb. — Governor Pete Ricketts, state and local officials, and 400 members of Nebraska’s business and economic development communities gathered in Lincoln on Thursday for the Nebraska Governor’s Economic Development Summit. Now in its third year, the all-day event is considered to be the pinnacle forum for discussing the unique challenges and opportunities facing Nebraska’s economy.

“You want to make sure every young person born in the state has the same opportunities you have had to pursue the American dream,” said Governor Ricketts. “The vision for my administration is to grow Nebraska. And by that I mean to create more and better-paying jobs, keep our kids and grandkids here, [and] attract other people from around the country and the world…”

Full video of the Governor’s comments can be found by clicking here.

Linda McMahon, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, gave this year’s keynote address before addressing the media alongside Governor Ricketts.

“It is a pleasure and a privilege to have Administrator McMahon from the Small Business Administration to be able to come and address our economic development summit,” said Governor Ricketts.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) hosts the Governor’s Summit annually. This year, scheduled highlights included multiple speakers and track sessions, covering topics ranging from workforce housing to education.

During his opening remarks Thursday morning, Governor Ricketts emphasized Nebraska’s numerous economic development achievements from over the past year, including winning Site Selection Magazine’s Governor’s Cup for the second consecutive year among other great national rankings for the State of Nebraska:

#2 – Cost of Doing Business (CNBC)

#4 – Best States for Business (Forbes)

#5 – Low unemployment rate (U.S. Department of Labor)

#6 – Best Fiscal Condition (Mercatus Center)

#7 – Best States (U.S. News & World Report)

DED Director Dave Rippe joined the Governor onstage during his welcoming and closing remarks.

“Thank you to everyone who joined us at the summit today. This has been an incredible opportunity to engage in active dialogue about ways we will work together over the next year to achieve measurable economic growth for our state,” Rippe said. “On behalf of DED, I would also like to thank Governor Ricketts, our State Legislature, the economic development community, and especially our hardworking people and communities for making Nebraska a top state for business and the best place in the nation to live, work, and raise a family.”