Gov. Ricketts’ Independence Day Statement

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Independence Day:

“For Americans, Independence Day is a celebration of freedom filled with family, friends, parades, barbecues, and fireworks. While this is a fun-filled holiday, it is also an opportunity to remember the sacrifices that have safeguarded our liberty through many generations. On this 241st anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, let us honor the brave men and women who fight to preserve the rights, liberties, and freedoms that we cherish. As our great President Ronald Reagan said: ‘Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same.’

“Susanne, the kids, and I wish everyone a fun and joyous Independence Day with their family and loved ones. Remember to travel safely during this holiday season. Please buckle up, be safe, and don’t drink and drive.”

On Independence Day, Governor Ricketts will participate in Fourth of July parades in Omaha, Ralston, Seward, and Central City.