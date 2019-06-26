class="post-template-default single single-post postid-392552 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
Gov. Ricketts launches new 'The Nebraska Way' podcast

Gov. Ricketts launches new ‘The Nebraska Way’ podcast

BY Governor's Office / Associated Press | June 26, 2019
Gov. Ricketts launches new ‘The Nebraska Way’ podcast

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has launched a new podcast that will feature conversations with lawmakers, sports coaches and other people of interest.

The first podcast released Wednesday is a conversation between Ricketts and U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer about current debates in Congress and her time in the Nebraska Legislature.

Ricketts says the podcast will give listeners the chance to hear from a variety of people who are involved with issues of great public interest. Listeners can subscribe online on SoundCloud, a website with free music and podcasts.

Ricketts spokesman Taylor Gage says the podcast is designed to help listeners connect with the work of the governor’s office.

