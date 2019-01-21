Gov. Ricketts’ Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Statement

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day which is celebrated on January 21, 2019.

“Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. dedicated his life to the cause of equality and civil rights for all. The result of his life’s work opened up the American dream for more people, and made our communities and our country a better place for future generations. Today, his unifying spirit and great legacy live on in his words and our memory. In remembrance of Dr. King, let’s ask ourselves what he once described as life’s most important question: ‘What are we doing for others?’ Let’s use this day we have set aside in his honor to reflect on how we as individuals can serve our neighbors, our churches, and our schools to strengthen the American Republic.”