Gov. Ricketts’ Memorial Day Statement & Flag Status Notice

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement and announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on Monday, May 28, 2018, in observance of Memorial Day.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until noon only on May 28, 2018, then raised to the top of the staff. Governor Pete Ricketts also issued the following statement in observance of Memorial Day:

“On Memorial Day, we remember the selfless American servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives. I encourage all Nebraskans to reflect on the legacy of these heroes who gave their all, so that we can enjoy our God-given liberties in ‘the land of the free and the home of the brave.’ We can never repay our brave servicemen and women, but we can be forever vigilant in our remembrance of them and be faithful stewards of the rich heritage they have left for us.”

“Over the holiday weekend and throughout the busy summer travel season, Susanne, the kids, and I encourage all Nebraskans to travel safely, to buckle up, and to never drink and drive.”

On Memorial Day, Governor Ricketts will speak at Memorial Day ceremonies held by the Heroes of the Heartland Foundation and the Eastern Nebraska Veterans’ Home.