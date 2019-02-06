Gov. Ricketts Names Crime Commission Executive Director

Lincoln, Neb. — Governor Pete Ricketts on Wednesday named Don Arp, Jr. of Lincoln as the next Executive Director of the Nebraska Crime Commission.

“The Crime Commission has a great tradition of setting and maintaining high standards for Nebraska’s public safety agencies,” said Governor Ricketts. “Don has already done outstanding work in helping the Crime Commission in improving their operations. As the next Executive Director, Don will help lead and support the team as they work together to take the agency to the next level.”

Arp, 39, has worked for the State of Nebraska leading operational excellence initiatives since 2016 first for the Center of Operational Excellence and then for the Division of Children and Family Services at the Department of Health and Human Services. In his work, he has helped the Crime Commission, the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab, the Brand Committee, and numerous other state agencies to improve their operations and performance.

“As Executive Director, I look forward to pushing forward on our mission of delivering more-customer focused state government,” said Arp. “Working with the state’s law enforcement and corrections officials, the commission’s work is a key part of protecting public safety. It’s an honor to serve the people of Nebraska, and I am grateful to the Governor for the opportunity to lead this team.”

Before his work with the State of Nebraska, Arp worked at Nelnet’s Innovation Hub as a Business Anthropologist where his team was named Corporate Innovator of the Year by Silicon Prairie News in 2015. He also worked as a Senior Contract Analyst and Contract Administrator for Catholic Health Initiatives, and a Performance Auditor for the Legislative Audit Office of the Nebraska Legislature.

Arp holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and a Master of Arts in Anthropology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is a Certified Lean Leader.

Arp’s first day as Crime Commission Executive Director will be Monday, February 18, 2019. His salary will be $95,000.

This appointment follows the retirement of Executive Director Darrell Fisher. Fisher had served the State of Nebraska for over 33 years.