Gov. Ricketts Names David Arterburn to the Nebraska Court of Appeals | KRVN Radio

Gov. Ricketts Names David Arterburn to the Nebraska Court of Appeals

BY Office of Governor Pete Ricketts | December 23, 2016
LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts  on Thursday announced his appointment of David Arterburn to the Fourth Judicial District vacancy for the Nebraska Court of Appeals.

Arterburn, 59, has served as a District Court Judge for the Second Judicial District of Nebraska since 2005.

Arterburn previously worked as an Assistant Attorney General at the Nebraska Department of Justice and as a Special Assistant United States Attorney at the United States Attorney’s Office.

Arterburn holds an Associate of Arts in Communication from York College and a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communication from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL). Additionally, he received his Master of Arts in Organizational Communication from UNL and his Juris Doctor from UNL Law School.

The Fourth Judicial District for the Court of Appeals consists of portions of Douglas and Sarpy Counties.

The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge John F. Irwin.

