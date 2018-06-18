Gov. Ricketts Names John R. Freudenberg to the Supreme Court  

Lincoln, Neb. — On Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced his appointment of Judge John R. Freudenberg to the Sixth Judicial District of the Nebraska Supreme Court. Currently, Judge Freudenberg, 48, serves as a County Court Judge in Lancaster County.

“Judge Freudenberg brings extensive experience from the state and local level with him to the Supreme Court,” said Governor Ricketts. “His understanding of the law and history of working with partners across the justice system in Nebraska will be an asset to the court and its diverse body of work.”

During his time on the Lancaster County Court, Freudenberg handled criminal and civil cases.

Prior to serving on the county court, Freudenberg was the Criminal Bureau Chief at the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. In this role, he supervised the prosecution, investigation, and criminal appeals sections as well as assisted the Attorney General with his legislative agenda. Before serving the Attorney General, Freudenberg was a partner at Smith, King, and Freudenberg in Gordon, Nebraska. He served as the Sheridan County Attorney from 2003-2007 and Deputy County Attorney in Scotts Bluff County from 1996-1998.

Freudenberg holds a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice with minors in legal studies and mathematics from Chadron State College. He received his Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

During his time in the Attorney General’s Office, Freudenberg chaired the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice, and he is a past president of the Nebraska County Attorneys Association. He has also been a member of the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task Force and the U.S. Attorney’s Community Task Force on Hate Crimes.

The appointment is effective July 6, 2018.

The vacancy is due to the death of the Honorable John F. Wright.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Lincoln, Lancaster County, Nebraska. A map of the district can be found at https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/courts/supreme-court.