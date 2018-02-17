Gov. Ricketts Names New Director of the Division of Medicaid & Long-Term Care

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced the appointment of Dr. Matthew A. Van Patton of Greer, South Carolina as the next Director of the Division of Medicaid & Long-Term Care at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

“Dr. Van Patton brings broad experience in the healthcare and public policy arena,” said Governor Ricketts. “His background will serve the agency and our customers well as he administers the State of Nebraska’s largest program. We are excited to welcome him to our team here in Nebraska.”

“Our Medicaid and long-term care programs impact hundreds of thousands of Nebraskans,” said DHHS CEO Courtney Phillips. “We have made positive strides in Nebraska Medicaid and we continue to strengthen our relationships with stakeholders at every level. I look forward to continuing this great work, with Dr. Van Patton, that helps people live better lives.”

“Medicaid is a critical part of helping Nebraskans live better lives,” said Dr. Van Patton. “I look forward to working with Governor Ricketts and Courtney Phillips to deliver high quality service to the state’s Medicaid clients and to ensure that we are being a good steward of the taxpayer dollars entrusted to us.”

Van Patton’s 18-year career has focused on healthcare and public policy. Most recently, he has served as the President & CEO of Cadre Medical Technologies, LLC, a startup healthcare technology company building transition of care and staff placement solutions.

Previously, Van Patton served as the Chief of Staff for Congressman Trey Gowdy. He has also worked as Chief of Staff to the Board of Directors, Chief Policy Officer, Director of Innovations and Institutional Review Board Administrator for the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

Van Patton holds a Doctor of Health Administration degree from the Medical University of South Carolina. Additionally, he also holds a Master of Arts in Strategic Communications and Leadership from Seton Hall University and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of South Carolina Upstate.

Van Patton is a Liberty Fellow and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.

Ford Webb Associates, Inc. assisted with the recruitment of Van Patton. The firm previously assisted with the recruitment of DHHS CEO Courtney Phillips.

Van Patton will start March 1, 2018. His salary will be $155,000.