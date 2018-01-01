Gov. Ricketts’ New Year Statement

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement in observance of the New Year which is celebrated on January 1, 2018.

“As we reflect on 2017, and look forward to 2018, we have a lot to be thankful for here in Nebraska.

“In 2017, Nebraska hit exciting growth benchmarks. We saw record jobs numbers, our population reached a new high, and we experienced the lowest unemployment rate in two decades. We also celebrated our 150th anniversary of statehood throughout the year. While we have much to be grateful for, we know there will be more opportunities for growth in the coming year. Your team at the State of Nebraska will continue to work together to grow the Good Life, so that our state remains the best place in the world to live, work, and raise a family. We look forward to serving the people of Nebraska in 2018!

“Susanne, the kids, and I wish everyone a happy and joyous New Year. If you’re traveling for the New Year holiday, please remember to buckle up, travel safely, and never drink and drive.”

The Governor plans to celebrate the New Year with his extended family.