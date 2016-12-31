Gov. Ricketts’ New Year Statement

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement in observance of the New Year which is celebrated on January 1, 2017.

“The new year is a time for reflection on the past year and an opportunity for a fresh start with new goals and dreams as we strive to grow.

“Throughout 2016, my team worked to make state government in Nebraska more effective, more efficient, and more customer-focused. We had many successes with these priorities, but we aren’t finished yet. In 2017, we will continue our efforts so Nebraska continues to grow and thrive as the best place in the world to live, work, and raise a family.

“This upcoming year, we will also be celebrating our great state’s sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary of statehood. Susanne, the kids, and I invite you to join us in celebrating this exciting birthday through a variety of programs, initiatives, and activities during 2017. Visit www.ne150.org for updates throughout the year.

“We wish all Nebraskans a Happy New Year, and encourage you to buckle up, travel safely, and never drink and drive.”

The Governor will celebrate the New Year with his family.