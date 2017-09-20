Gov. Ricketts Proclaims Hunting and Fishing Day

Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed Saturday, September 23rd as National Hunting and Fishing Day. The proclamation recognizes the contributions Nebraskan hunters and anglers make to the state’s economy and conservation funding.

“Hunting and fishing are foundational to Nebraska’s outdoor lifestyle,” said Governor Ricketts. “The passion shared by thousands of our citizens drive conservation efforts in the state while also creating jobs and economic opportunities.”

National Hunting and Fishing Day is celebrated the fourth Saturday of every September, and will take place this year on Saturday the 23rd. The day was established in 1972 to recognize the important contributions the nation’s hunters and anglers make to conservation and our national economy. Nebraska is home to more than 289,000 hunters and anglers who spend $780 million annually and support 12,085 jobs in the state.