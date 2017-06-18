Gov. Ricketts proclaims June 19-25 Nebraska Pollinator Week

LINCOLN, Neb. – Gov. Pete Ricketts has proclaimed that June 19-25 is Nebraska Pollinator Week. This special designation reminds Nebraskans of the importance of pollination to ecosystems, businesses, and people’s lives, while acknowledging the creatures that pollinate.

In Nebraska, pollination from the animal kingdom can be credited to species of hummingbirds, butterflies, moths, bees, beetles and flies.

Lt. Gov. Mike Foley presented the signed proclamation to Nebraska Game and Parks Commission biologist Melissa Panella on June 7 in a ceremony at the Nebraska Capitol.

“Pollination is critical to our way of life,” Panella said. “Globally, about 1,000 different kinds of plants that humans use for items such as food, spices, medicines and fabrics are pollinated by animals. We can thank pollinators for approximately a third of every bite of food we take because of their role in enabling fertilization of fruits and vegetables. Pollinators also contribute around $20 billion worth of products to the U.S. economy annually. ”

In Nebraska, at least 18 insect pollinator species are identified as at-risk, including the iconic monarch butterfly. Learn more about these species and what you can do to help at outdoornebraska.gov/monarch.