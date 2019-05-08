Gov. Ricketts Proclaims May as General Aviation Appreciation Month in Nebraska

LINCOLN – On Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) Director Kyle Schneweis joined representatives from Nebraska’s aviation industry to celebrate General Aviation Appreciation Month. General aviation and community airports are vital to the Nebraska economy and play a key role in the continued flow of commerce, tourists, and visitors to the state. Governor Ricketts has been a constant advocate for infrastructure in the state, including supporting advancements at general aviation airports throughout Nebraska.

“General aviation connects Nebraskans with far-off markets and has played a major role in raising our state’s global profile,” said Governor Ricketts. “General aviation also enables doctors and other healthcare specialists to quickly reach patients in every corner of our state. This year, I especially want to thank Nebraska’s aviation industry for its help in surveying flood damage and providing relief during the recent natural disaster.”

The state’s 80 public-use airports are important to the movement of personnel, equipment, and product, and they help the aviation industry generate more than $1.2 billion in annual economic output.

GOV RICKETTS’ COMMITMENT TO TRANSPORTATION IS GROWING NEBRASKA

Over the past few years, Governor Ricketts has worked with the Legislature and transportation stakeholders to focus on ways to modernize Nebraska’s transportation system through innovation and efficiency. Previous initiatives include: