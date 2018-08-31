class="post-template-default single single-post postid-332572 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Gov. Ricketts Proclaims Saturday as Scott Frost Day in Nebraska

BY Office of Governor Pete Ricketts | August 31, 2018
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost at Big Ten Media Days-KRVN Photo

Omaha, Neb. — Gov.  Pete Ricketts proclaimed Saturday, September 1, 2018 as Scott Frost Day in Nebraska. The proclamation is to honor Nebraska Husker football coach and Nebraska native Scott Frost as he prepares his team for their first game of the 2018 college football season.

“Nebraskans across the state were excited to welcome Coach Frost back to the Good Life when he decided to take the Nebraska football head coaching job,” said Governor Ricketts. “Coach Frost knows the importance of Nebraska football to the state. His coaching style and ability to get the very best out of his players will help make Nebraska football great again. Good luck to Coach Frost and the Huskers on their upcoming season, and Go Big Red!”

Governor Ricketts announced the proclamation on Omaha’s KFAB Morning News with Gary Sadlemyer. The full proclamation can be found here:

 https://www.dropbox.com/s/eiguinzxox46boa/Scott%20Frost%20Day%20Proclamation.pdf?dl=0

