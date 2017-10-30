Gov. Ricketts Seeks Applicants for Agriculture, Economic Development Directors to Grow Nebraska

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced plans to seek applicants to serve as the next Director for the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED).

“These positions are a key part of realizing my administration’s vision to grow Nebraska,” said Governor Ricketts. “As we look for directors to lead these agencies, I’ll be seeking trusted advocates who can market our state around the world, successfully recruit businesses and investment in targeted industries, and continue to make Nebraska an event better place to do business.”

Interested applicants can apply here or by emailing the Governor’s office at pete.ricketts@nebraska.gov.

Former NDA Director Greg Ibach was sworn in as Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs at the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) at a ceremony earlier today. DED Director Courtney Dentlinger recently announced plans to leave the agency to serve as the Government Affairs Manager for the Nebraska Public Power District.

NDA Deputy Director Mat Habrock will serve as interim director.

DED Director Dentlinger will serve until December 1, 2017. An interim DED director will be named at that time.