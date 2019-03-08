class="post-template-default single single-post postid-370706 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Gov. Ricketts signs Airbnb bill | KRVN Radio

Gov. Ricketts signs Airbnb bill

BY Governor's Office | March 8, 2019
Gov. Ricketts signs Airbnb bill
Courtesy/ Governor's Office. Gov. Ricketts signs LB 57 authorizing Airbnb.

LINCOLN – On Thursday, Governor Pete Ricketts signed LB 57, a bill that keeps cities from prohibiting short-term home rentals, such as Airbnb, Home Away, and VBRO.  The bill was approved by the Legislature on a vote of 46-0.

“LB 57 protects the private property rights of Nebraskans to open their homes as an Airbnb or short term rental,” said Governor Ricketts.  “This will allow Nebraska property owners to embrace the sharing economy which is helping create new opportunities in communities around our state.”

LB 57 was introduced by Senator Adam Morfeld of Lincoln.

