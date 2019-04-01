Gov. Ricketts Signs Bill Updating Nebraska’s Civics Education Standards

Lincoln, Neb. — Governor Ricketts has signed LB 399, which updates and renews the public school system’s duty to educate students in American civics. The bill, which was introduced by Senator Julie Slama of Peru, ensures that Nebraska’s schools will continue to prepare students to be competent and responsible citizens who engage in public debate knowledgeably and in a civil manner.

“To preserve and grow the Good Life, it is imperative that we pass on our legacy of civic freedom and our democratic republic to the next generation,” said Governor Ricketts. “By putting American civics education at the center of our public schools curriculum, LB399 helps our kids gain an appreciation of the freedoms they enjoy and an understanding of how these liberties can be preserved. Thank you to Senator Slama for her successful efforts to garner such broad support for this important legislation.”

LB 399 also invites public transparency whenever a public school district proposes or approves a change to its American civics curriculum.

“LB 399 lays the groundwork to ensure that students have at least been given a basic introduction to their government,” said Senator Slama. “Our nation’s history and government structure is simply too important to take a backseat to other core subjects. This bill represents a promising first step that, regardless of political ideology and urban/rural background, that we can find common ground on issues that had in the past encountered insurmountable division.”

The bill was approved by the Legislature on a vote of 44-2-3.