Gov. Ricketts, State Leaders Debut Talent Recruitment Website

Check out the new talent website by clicking here.

LINCOLN – Today, during the Governor’s Summit on Economic Development, Governor Pete Ricketts unveiled a new website (www.thegoodlifeiscalling.com) to recruit talent to Nebraska. Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) Director Dave Rippe and Nebraska Department of Labor (DOL) Commissioner John Albin joined the Governor to debut the website. Its purpose is to inspire people to choose Nebraska as a place to live, work, and raise a family.

“Our state has a strong economy with low unemployment, steady wage growth, and tens of thousands of terrific job opportunities available in any given month,” said Gov. Ricketts. “To keep up that growth, it’s important that we attract, retain, and develop a highly skilled workforce. This website will help show the world what Nebraskans already understand: that the Cornhusker State is the best place in the world to live, work, and raise a family.”

DED and DOL jointly developed www.thegoodlifeiscalling.com. The website is packed full of information and resources—from job and career links to community info—for anyone looking to learn more about Nebraska’s opportunities and quality of life. The Good Life Is Calling slogan and website are part of the State’s ongoing effort to attract new residents and workforce talent.

“This new website will help us succeed in promoting Nebraska on the national stage,” said DED Director Dave Rippe. “People choose places to live based on great opportunities and great quality of life. In a way, that makes our task easy: if we can introduce them to all the things that make Nebraska truly special, we’re well on our way to achieving our goal.”

“The Nebraska Department of Labor is here to help connect new talent coming into the state with their next career opportunity,” said Labor Commissioner John H. Albin. “Our website, www.thegoodlifeiscalling.com, is a great resource to help our state maintain high employment levels, and to help our employers find the people they need.”

Input from community leaders and economic developers across the state was incorporated into the site’s development. An array of unique features make it both a useful tool for attracting potential residents and a way for Nebraskans to promote the state to family, friends, and clients.

Portions of the website link directly to DOL’s NEworks job and careers page, allowing users to conveniently browse available listings. Elsewhere on the site, visitors can access specific information about Nebraska’s communities. Another feature allows users to refer a friend to DED’s Talent Attraction Team, which will subsequently reach out with customized information about the state—including job openings. Website users can also sign up to be a Nebraska Ambassador in advance of this fall’s debut of that program.

State agencies envision www.thegoodlifeiscalling.com as the first stop for individuals and families looking to live and work in Nebraska. They intend for current residents to visit the site and use its features, too.

“This is a resource that we hope will be used by everyday Nebraskans, not just outsiders or economic development professionals,” Rippe said. “We encourage everyone to visit www.thegoodlifeiscalling.com and explore the site’s features. We also welcome feedback from our communities, as well as new ideas for content or ways to improve.”

Watch video of the press conference by clicking here.