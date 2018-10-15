Gov. Ricketts, State Patrol, & Ag Leaders Unveil New Guidance for Livestock Hauling

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA), and agriculture producers throughout the state of Nebraska are working together to keep Nebraska roads safe and keep livestock moving. The collaboration includes several key points that will assist livestock haulers in complying with the rules of the road. It also provides for a system to rapidly address situations in which a livestock hauler is put out of service for various reasons.

“Thank you to the Nebraska State Patrol and the leaders in agriculture who helped collaborate on these livestock hauling resources for law enforcement who work with truckers in our farm and ranch industries,” said Governor Ricketts. “This is a great example of the public-private partnerships we see all over our state. This effort provides much-needed input from different perspectives related to both public safety and agriculture, Nebraska’s number-one industry.”

The commercial trucking industry is regulated to ensure that of Nebraska roadways are safe, but the Nebraska State Patrol understands that an enforcement action that places a truck out of service can have a direct impact on livestock haulers, including the health and safety of the livestock being transported.

“One goal in this partnership would be to help haulers stay up-to-date with the latest safety concerns before they take to the road,” said Captain Gerry Krolikowski, Commander of NSP Carrier Enforcement. “This conversation has been important for all stakeholders to consider the priorities and challenges we all face in our day-to-day operation.”

Among the pieces of the partnership, NSP has developed a list of the most common violations found during inspections. This list will assist livestock haulers in ensuring their truck and trailer are in safe, working order.

“Nebraska Cattlemen is very appreciative of this collaboration,” said Galen Frenzen, President of Nebraska Cattlemen. “These proactive steps will help haulers comply with the law while also mitigating animal welfare concerns that arise when livestock trailers are put out of service.”

In the event that a truck and/or trailer has be placed out of service, the partnership also sets up a system of best practices for how to rapidly unload and move livestock to a safe location.

“I’d like to commend the farmers, ranchers, and livestock transporters that are safely transporting livestock through Nebraska each and every day,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “This collaborative effort will allow those that transport livestock to be better prepared and equipped to deal with emergency situations that could potentially arise.”

The partnership includes numerous organizations including the Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Department of Agriculture, University of Nebraska, Nebraska Farm Bureau, We Support Agriculture, Nebraska Cattlemen, Nebraska Pork Producers, Nebraska Poultry Industries, and Midwest Dairygv

More information about the livestock hauling guidance can be found by clicking here.